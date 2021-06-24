Search detail for missing man underway in Fairview

Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

A search detail is underway in Fairview for a missing man.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 38-year old Phillip Yonkin walked away from his residence at NeuroRestorative at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The man was last seen wearing orange and black shorts, a dark colored t-shirt, white socks and black sneakers.

His direction of travel is unknown at this point.

Pennsylvania State Police and several other emergency crews are combing the area on West Lake Road looking for Yonkin.

If you have information or have seen or found the missing man, you are asked to call Pennsylvania State Police-Girard Barracks at 814-774-9611.

