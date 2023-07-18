As the community continues search efforts for the missing Meadville woman, Candice Caffas, family and law enforcement have not given up hope.

Family, community members and law enforcement continue to search for Candice Leann Caffas, one year after her disappearance.

Significant efforts have been ongoing to locate Caffas, but those efforts have not yet been successful.

According to a release, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) continues to ask for the community’s assistance in hopes that reigniting conversation about Caffas will result in additional information or new leads in the ongoing investigation.

Organized large-scale search efforts were halted by PSP on July 23, 2022.

Caffas’ mother, Carol Caffas, said flyers are still being given out and posted in hopes of finding her. WJET previously spoke with her mother about the search for Candice. She said, “We’re just lost without her. We just miss her. We just want her home.”

Stacy Cummings, Candice’s caregiver, said the family continues to share posts online and get the word out about Caffas still not being found.

Until definitive evidence of her whereabouts and/or well-being is available, PSP will continue to search for Candice Caffas.

Candice Caffas | Credit- PSP

At 3:10 a.m. on July 16, 2022, Candice Caffas was reported missing by her parents from their home in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Union Township, Crawford County. She was 34 years old when she disappeared and was last observed by a passerby on the same day she went missing around 5:30 a.m. near the railroad tracks and state game lands 213 on PA Hwy 285 in Greenwood Twp, Crawford County.

The surrounding area was extensively searched utilizing search and rescue, tracking K-9s, aviation and scuba teams.

Caffas is diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome — which affects many parts of the body. She was known to frequent places of water. She does not respond well to people calling her name and will shy away.

She was last observed wearing a purple short sleeve shirt, orange shorts with a floral design and purple/blue sneakers. She is described as a female with brown hair, 4’09” and weighs about 95 pounds. Caffas is missing her front teeth and wears blue metal-framed glasses.

Police say she climbed out of her bathroom window and may have been searching for food due to her medical condition. She has left home in the past but had never been missing this long. In the past, she was found near water.

Since the disappearance of Caffas, PSP has investigated multiple tips and possible leads regarding her possible whereabouts.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Meadville State Police at 814-332-6911.