Search crews spent a second day on Lake Erie as they looked for any sign of a boater who reportedly fell overboard.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, multiple search crews were back on Lake Erie on July 8.

The search began Thursday, July 7 off of the Chautauqua County shoreline, which is close to the New York- Pennsylvania state line.

Sources close to the investigation said the captain of a charter fishing boat fell into the lake about a half-mile from the shore.

The initial search included a Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit, and fire departments from Erie County.