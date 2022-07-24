Pennsylvania State Police have provided an update concerning 34-year-old Candice Caffas.

At this time the missing endangered person advisory (MEPA) is still active as state police are continuing to search for Caffas.

The search was halted on Saturday after exhausting all current leads.

At this time state police are investigating all leads to the potential whereabouts of Caffas.

If any new credible leads are discovered, appropriate actions will be taken.

Police are asking the public for assistance and to stay vigilant. If you have any information on the whereabout of Caffas you are urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police Meadville barracks at 814-332-6911.