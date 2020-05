It’s gone from a search to a recovery detail for a Meadville man who has been missing since this weekend.

According to park rangers, 38-year-old Jeffery Hamby II fell into the Slippery Rock Creek at McConnells Mill State Park after hiking with friends.

Hamby reportedly fell into the water around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Search and rescue crews were out all day Saturday and Sunday looking for Hamby. The search resumed this morning, but at this hour Hamby has not been located.