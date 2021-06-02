Search for missing paraglider called off after water rescue crews learn the craft landed safely in a field

A fiery sunset led some to believe an aircraft may be on fire.

Coast Guard Station Buffalo is confirming for us that a paraglider believed to have crashed into Lake Erie last night actually landed safely.

The search began around 10 p.m. Tuesday night when a citizen reported a paraglider that appeared to be on fire going into the water near Lake City. And the caller had phone video to prove it.

That prompted a two-hour search involving a Coast Guard boat, a helicopter and volunteers as well.

That search was called off around midnight when a closer review proved that the fire was the sun reflected in the fuzzy video.

Searchers later learned the craft had landed safely in a private field.