Search for stolen vehicle in Girard ends tragically in Findley Lake

Pennsylvania State Police in Girard are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that was reported stolen on Tuesday February 18th. The vehicle was last seen by the victim in the morning on Monday February 17th.

According to State Police, the victim reported that his vehicle was stolen from his residence by a known individual. The vehicle was described as a grey 2003 Ford Explorer.

It was later discovered that this vehicle was involved in a pursuit in the City of Erie on Monday February 17th at approximately 1:30 p.m. The pursuit later ended for safety reasons, yet the vehicle continued to flee towards New York.

The suspect has been identified by the Erie Police Department.

On Saturday February 22nd, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department notified Pennsylvania State Police that this car was located about a mile off the roadway on a snowmobile trail located in Findley Lake.

A male was found deceased at the scene and was identified as the suspect of said crimes. A death notification was made to the family by Pennsylvania State Police in Girard.

A name will be released pending on the family.





