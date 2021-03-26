Search for two missing people along the Allegheny River suspended

The search for two missing people along the Allegheny River in Warren has been suspended.

On Tuesday, police used boats and drones to search for the two people.

55-year-old John Nelson was last seen Feb. 5, and 49-year-old Nicole Font was last seen on March 14.

The two cases appear unrelated and authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

Warren Police were focusing their search between Point Park at the mouth of the Conewango Creek and Mead Island near Starbrick.

If you have any information on either case, call Warren Police at 814-723-2700.