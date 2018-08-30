Search underway in Summit Township
SUMMIT TWP, Pa. - Firefighters from Perry Highway and Pennsylvania State Police were involved in an overnight search.
A person was reportedly *possibly* missing in the area of Perry Highway and West Zwilling Road.
Additional information is not available at this time.
According to reports, an accident happened in that area on Wednesday afternoon.
No word if the incidents are connected.
