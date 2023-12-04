It’s Seasonal Affective Disorder Month, a national effort to shine a light on the disorder triggered by a lack of sunshine. We learned that many people suffer locally, but fortunately, help is available.

Sadness, lack of energy, loss of interest in usual activities, oversleeping and weight gain — these are all symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). It most commonly begins in late fall when the days get shorter.

Mental health professionals say the high number of cloudy days makes seasonal affective disorder especially prevalent in Erie.

NAMI of Erie County‘s community outreach coordinator, Heather Newton, said seasonal depression is more intense than just the winter blues.

“This is where it affects other areas of your life. It might affect where you’re sleeping more or you’re just kind of down and sad and you have a hard time pepping up a little bit. When it’s really impacting more areas of your life than just being down, that’s when I’d say it’s seasonal affective disorder,” said Newton.

Newton said anyone who thinks they may have seasonal affective disorder should see their doctor. There are several effective treatments available.

“There is medication that can work for depression and would equally work for seasonal depression. But until it gets to that point, you might want to try a light box, light therapy and even getting outside. Even if it’s a dreary day, just getting outside and getting that fresh air also helps,” Newton added.

She also revealed that she suffers from seasonal depression herself and using a light box for just 20 minutes a day has made all the difference.

NAMI of Erie also offers a support group every other Wednesday at 5 p.m. to support those in the community dealing with any type of depression.