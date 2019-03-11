Seasonal chains opening signifies warmer temps to come

The calendar and the thermometers don’t say ‘spring’ just yet, but there are other signs that warm weather isn’t far away.

Seasonal shops are beginning to open up, with promises of warm weather to come. Bruster’s Ice Cream opened for the season today. Store workers expect sales on West 12th Street to be good even before the weather warms up.

Other seasonal openings of note; Rita’s Frozen Ice opened on Saturday, Eddie’s Footlong Conneaut Lake Road location opens tomorrow, Hank’s is set to open March 23rd, and Sara’s, at the foot of the peninsula, will open April 1st.