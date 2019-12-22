Seasonal light show to benefit Soldiers & Sailors Home

Folks who drove by one house in Fairview were treated to a scenic and seasonal light show.

The lights were playing to the tunes of various Christmas songs. The light show lasts an hour and a half and will be playing throughout the season. There were scenes including Christmas trees and snowmen.

“I’m a Veteran. And so I love giving back to other Veteran’s, my hope is that the next generation behind me will do the same thing for me when I’m at that point ” said Fred Wienecke, homeowner.

They are accepting donations that will go to the Soldiers and Sailors Home.