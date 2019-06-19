Seaway Manufacturing Corp. celebrates 60 years

Seaway Manufacturing Corporation celebrates 60 years of business. The family owned business opened its doors in 1959.

The window, door, and sunroom business is currently in its third generation of ownership.

“We are pleased to still be family owned, our industry has gone through a tremendous amount of ups and downs in the last few years and those of us who have survived are very thankful to be a strong and healthy,” said President and CEO Seaway Manufacturing Corp. Jana Goodrich.

Mayor Joe Schember proclaimed today as Seaway Manufacturing Day in Erie.