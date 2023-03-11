(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie Seawolves have officially announced March 18 as the first day the public can purchase tickets to games as part of their annual Super Ticket Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at the UPMC Park box office from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and with every ticket purchased, the Seawolves will donate a matching Opening Week game ticket to local youth and veterans’ organizations.

Members of the SeaWolves Captain’s Club can pick up their 2023 ticket packages at the UPMC Park Stadium Club and receive a complimentary Smith’s hot dog and Pepsi soft drink.

All fans will be able to watch college basketball in the UPMC Park Stadium Club and order from a cash menu featuring select food options and $3 draft beers. Erie’s favorite mascot, C. Wolf, will be in the Stadium Club from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. to take photos with fans.

The UPMC Park box office will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. starting March 20.

Lower box seats in all sections will be $15 in advance or online and $18 for walk-up/ day-of-game tickets and upper-box seats costing $12 online or in advance and $15 for walk-up/ day-of-game tickets.