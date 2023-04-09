(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie SeaWolves announced another round of promotions for the 2023 season this week.

Festivities for this season start with the home opener set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Altoona Curve with the unveiling of their 2022 Southwest Division Champions banner at about 5:40 p.m. Fans in attendance will receive a 2023 schedule magnet thanks to the Crime Victim Center.

ERIE-EST WEEEKND

A celebration of food, fun, people, and culture, will be August 4-5 at UPMC Park as the SeaWolves transform into the Erie Pepperoni Balls. Fireworks are scheduled for after the game August 4 and will be set to the music of local artists.

On August 5, the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of former McDowell High School, Pittsburgh Steeler, and current Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner thanks to UPMC Hamot.

GIVEAWAYS

On Saturday, April 15, the SeaWolves will partner with 100 Black Men of Erie to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. The SeaWolves have provided over $25,000 in ticket grants for Jackie Robinson Day to United Way Community Schools in the Erie region. The first 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative Jackie Robinson Day rally towel featuring nine virtues demonstrated by Jackie.

On Wednesday, August 23, the SeaWolves will celebrate the legacy of naval war hero Oliver Hazard Perry by giving away a “Don’t Give Up the Ship” flag to the first 1,000 fans.

The first 1,000 fans on Saturday, August 26 will receive a bobblehead of the Detroit Tigers number three prospect Wilmer Flores thanks to DetroitCitySports.com. The giveaway will take place on Fables & Fairy Tales Night, a theme night based on children’s stories and folklore.

On Sunday, August 27, the first 1,000 kids ages 12 and younger will receive a SeaWolves replica youth jersey thanks to the Erie Catholic School System.

FREE FLAGSHIP FUNLAND

Thanks to their partnership with PA Virtual Charter School, the SeaWolves’ Flagship Funland kids area is free to fans in 2023. Located inside the main gate, the area will also feature two new inflatable activities for fans including a target toss and a giant inflatable C. Wolf chair for fan photos.

MOTHER’S DAY BUFFET

For the second straight season, the SeaWolves will host a special Mother’s Day Buffet in the UPMC Park Stadium Club on Sunday, May 14. Fans can purchase a special game ticket in the Stadium Club that includes a buffet featuring herb-crusted fresh salmon, honey ham steaks with pineapple glaze, a ballpark salad with chicken, tomato bisque, roasted red skin potatoes, California fresh vegetable medley, fresh fruit and mini cheesecake bites for $49/person. Advance purchase is required.

ALL-AMERICAN BBQ PICNIC

The SeaWolves will host an All-American BBQ Picnic on Monday, July 3 as the team celebrates the Independence Day holiday. Fans can purchase a special ticket for this game that includes a 90-minute, all-you-can-eat buffet including BBQ chicken breast, pulled pork, flame-broiled cheeseburgers, Stouffer’s Mac & Cheese, Bush’s baked beans, potato salad, cupcakes and Pepsi fountain drinks. Advance purchase is required.

WORKDAY ‘WOLVES

Fans purchasing Stadium Club tickets for the team’s Wednesday matinee games on April 12 and April 26 will receive a complimentary lunch included in the $30 ticket price. Stadium Club balcony seating is limited to 40 seats on each Workday ‘Wolves game.

SENSORY-FRIENDLY DAY

The SeaWolves have once again teamed up with the Autism Society of NWPA to host a Sensory-Friendly game on Sunday, June 11. The Autism Society will provide information about autism support and services in the Erie community. Additionally, audio levels will be reduced at the ballpark to enable guests with autism to be more comfortable.

ERIE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION FAMILY FUN DAY

The SeaWolves have once again partnered with Erie Federal Credit Union to bring fans Family Fun Day for all Sunday home games. Erie Federal Credit Union members can present their Platinum MasterCard, debit card or member ID when purchasing a regularly priced game ticket at the UPMC Park ticket office to receive a voucher for a free Smith’s hot dog and fountain drink (limit four vouchers per member).

Fans can purchase single game tickets for games this season by going to the SeaWolves website or by stopping by the box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300