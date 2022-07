The Erie SeaWolves announced that due to expected weather conditions in the Erie area and this being the final 2022 matchup between the SeaWolves and the Rumble Ponies, Sunday’s regularly scheduled 1:35 p.m. game moved up to a 12:15 p.m. first pitch. Gates open at 11:45 a.m.

Any fan holding tickets to today’s game, including those who attend, will be able to exchange their tickets at the UPMC Park ticket office for any future 2022 regular season game, subject to availability.