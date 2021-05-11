Seawolves baseball returns to Erie for the 2021 season

It’s been a long wait for the return of Minor League Baseball to Erie, but the Erie Seawolves are finally back in town ready to play ball.

Welcome on into UPMC Park for the 2021 home opener for the Erie Seawolves.

The wait is just about over after not seeing a Minor League Baseball game played inside this new and improved ballpark since August 29th of 2019.

For Seawolves fans, the action finally returns tonight when Erie hosts the Akron Rubber Ducks with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. This is the second of this new minor league season for Erie.

The trials and tribulations from the past 15 months for the organization include the ongoing pandemic that hit right before the canceled 2020 season.

It also includes the cut of minor league teams across the nation that ultimately did not include the Seawolves.

For that, it’s an extremely welcoming sight to have the Seawolves back with fans ready to come cheer on their team.

For now through May 30th, the Seawolves will be operating at 50% capacity at the ballpark with around 1,200 people in general seating under the current Pennsylvania COVID-19 guidelines.

By June the Seawolves are expecting a full house.