The Erie SeaWolves defeated Hartford 4-2 on the road Friday night to clinch the first half Eastern League southwest division championship.

Erie is playoff bound in back to back seasons for the first time in franchise history sitting at 37-30 overall with two games left in the first half of the league’s split season.

The SeaWolves will face the second half division winner (or second place team if Erie repeats) later this year in the postseason.