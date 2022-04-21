(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The SeaWolves and Erie Sports Center have announced a partnership.

The partnership will see the two organizations teaming up for five summer baseball skills sessions for boys and girls aged 5 through 12 at Erie Sports Center, a news release said. The sessions will be held June 4, July 2 and 16, and Aug. 6 and 13. To participate in a session, a player must make a $40 donation to the Declan Bingham Scholarship Fund. Participants will receive a T-shirt and tickets to select SeaWolves games.

The SeaWolves and Erie Sports Center also will host two free MLB-affiliated events. The home of the SeaWolves, UPMC Park, will be the site of a free PLAY BALL skills event beginning at 1 p.m. on June 11 at UPMC Park (that event also is for children aged 5 through 12). The Erie Sports Center will be the site of a Junior Home Run Derby beginning at 2 p.m. on June 12. The derby will be for 14U and 12U baseball players, as well as 16U and 14U softball players.

Home run derby registration is available online at www.eriesportscenter.com. Registration for PLAY BALL will be announced at a later date.

“Erie Sports Center creates player development pathways,” Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham said. “We want to teach players the fundamentals of each sport and then provide individualized technical training opportunities as players grow and improve. The SeaWolves are the pinnacle of baseball in Erie, and we are really excited to tap into their expertise and motivate young players to be SeaWolves one day.”

The SeaWolves (a Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) season is underway. For tickets go online to www.SeaWolves.com or call 814-456-1300.

“The SeaWolves are excited about the enhanced baseball and softball opportunities coming to Erie Sports Center,” Erie SeaWolves President Greg Coleman said. “We look forward to working in tandem to expand baseball and softball participation across the region.”