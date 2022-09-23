(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie SeaWolves have made it to the 2022 Eastern League Championship Series. The first game of that series now is schedule for Saturday, Sept. 24.

That’s this Saturday. It will be a home game at UPMC Park (831 French St. in Erie).

Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the game is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. The SeaWolves will take on the Somerset Patriots.

Game two will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Game three (if necessary) will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Both of those games are set to be played at TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey (860 E. Main St., Bridgewater Township).

Initially, the first game was scheduled for Sunday, however, the weather forecast is unfavorable to baseball.

It’s the first time the Erie SeaWolves have made it to the Eastern League Championship Series. They hadn’t made a playoffs appearance since 2013. On Thursday, Sept. 22, they won their playoff series and secured a spot in the championship by defeating the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Tickets for the Eastern League Championship Series game at UPMC Park are available online or by calling (814) 456-1300.