The Erie SeaWolves will hold a watch party for game two of the Eastern League Championship Series.

It will take place Tuesday at U Pick 6 Tap House, 333 State Street, in downtown Erie. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first pitch going out at 6:35 p.m.

The SeaWolves’ administrative office and team store will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. If a deciding game three is forced by Somerset, the closures will extend to Thursday.