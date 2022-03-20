The Erie Seawolves kicked off the 2022 season on March 19. as fans were able to purchase their tickets in-person.

Fans were lined up at the UPMC Park box office purchasing general admission tickets as Seawolves captain members and paw pack holders made their way to the stadium club to receive their tickets and first game day smiths hotdogs.

The staff at the Seawolves is experiencing an uptick in sponsorships and ticket sales as COVID-19 mandates are beginning to wind down.

Staff at the Seawolves also witnessed excitement among the fans at the stadium as opening day is just around the corner.

“Finally we’re on the other side of COVID and people are more comfortable going to events and spending that entertainment dollar that they weren’t spending the last couple of years with so much uncertainty,” said Greg Gania, Assistant General Manager of the Erie Seawolves.

The staff recalls the last few weeks before the first game to be stressful, but they ensure they will be ready on April 8.