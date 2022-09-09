It’s been nearly a decade since the hometown heroes have clinched a playoff spot, and Seawolves fever is taking over Erie.

The Erie Seawolves are down to the tail end of the season and are in first place. They haven’t been in the playoffs since 2013.

The long playoff drought has the city suffering from a case of Seawolves fever, and fans came out in full force Friday night for their home team.

“I mean the more people, I think the better the guys play,” said Davida Rhyne, Erie resident.

Fans also said it’s worth the wait.

“I am excited about it. We’ve had a chance a few years, and we always get our players taken up to Triple-A, so it’s good we are keeping our players. I’m really excited for them and I hope they make it,” said Nadine Shannon, Erie Seawolves fan.

Greg Coleman, Erie Seawolves’ president, said if they win their games over the next week and a half, then playoff baseball will return to UPMC Park, and seeing more fans is always great.

“We can look directly year over year when we are looking at 2021 to 2022 year. We are seeing a little bump every single night and that’s great. We appreciate the fans’ support, and the players really respond to being able to hear the fans. When those stands are full, they play better,” said Greg Coleman, Erie Seawolves’ president.

He adds that win or lose, the Seawolves fans are always great.

“We very much want to say thank you to the fans. This weekend, for us, is the end of the regular season, and we hope it’s not the end of the season. We hope we have a couple more games,” Coleman added.

The Erie Seawolves currently have a three-game lead over the Akron Rubber Ducks.