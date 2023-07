ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves hosted the Akron RubberDucks in a doubleheader on Friday.

In game one, Wilmer Flores pitched for the Wolves.

Flores pitched six innings. He threw 76 pitches and 54 strike outs.

The game stood scoreless until the 8th inning when Korey Holland scores for the Ducks.

Akron defeats Erie 1-0 in game one.

It’s a sunny day here at UPMC Park. The SeaWolves battle the Akron Ducks in a doubleheader. ⚾️@JET24Sports @erie_seawolves @AkronRubberDuck pic.twitter.com/uuLTXDnTyl — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 30, 2023

Erie went on to win the second game 6-2 behind four home runs.

They will play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.