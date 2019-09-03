SeaWolves Team President reacts on the passing of Chace Numata

It’s a tragic loss for Erie and the SeaWolves as it has now been confirmed that SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata has died. The team’s President Greg Coleman said it’s been a very tough day. “There’s no playbook for this type of thing,” said Coleman. He described Chace as a hall of fame guy. “He would light up a room when he would walk into it,” said Coleman.

After reviewing surveillance video from the area… Erie Police determined Numata apparently hit an obstacle in the road before falling and striking his head.

Numata’s family released a statement saying in part: “It didn’t matter if you were a professional athlete or young child, he made sure to make everyone feel comfortable and welcomed.”

The players received the terrible news on the last day of the Erie SeaWolves season.