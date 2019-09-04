SeaWolves to auction jerseys to benefit the family of Chace Numata

The Erie SeaWolves announced today that the team will be holding an online jersey and memorabilia auction with the proceeds benefitting the family of SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata who passed away on Monday.

Starting today, fans can bid on game worn, signed, or unsigned 25 season commemorative blue jerseys on top Detroit Tigers prospects like Casey Mize, Jake Rogers, Matt Manning, and others.

To bid, you have to download the “Live Source” app or visit livesourceapp.com and the auction will conclude on Saturday at 9:00pm.

For fans and members of the Erie and baseball communities that would like to send cards and condolences, they may do so at the Erie SeaWolves home office.