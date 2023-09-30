SeaWolves fans had the opportunity to come down to the ball park and a get a photo with their championship trophy they won last week.

The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, won the Eastern League Championship Tuesday.

From 12 to 3, the Erie Community was invited to take photos with their trophy. Authentic game two game-used balls as well as champagne bottles and corks from the team celebration were also available to purchase.

The general manager said this trophy belongs to all of Erie.

“Erie’s been waiting for this moment since 1995, it’s been a long time coming to get an affiliated baseball championship in the city of erie. We came so close last year still hoping to bring it home and to come back the following year to do it its just flat out incredible,” said Greg Gania, assistant general manager for the SeaWolves.

Championship merchandise is now available at their team store.