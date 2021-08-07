Second annual Cops and Kids event held at Rodger Young Park

The second annual Cops and Kids event took place on Saturday at a Rodger Young Park with a very important and timely message.

The event is part of Project RACE, which stands for Raising Awareness About Color and Equality.

They wanted to bring inner city community kids and local police officers together to meet and interact with one another especially during these times.

“With the climate of our country right now, I think it’s important also cause our mayor has been so outspoken on worrying about equality in the City of Erie, and what better way to have some great picnic food and hang out with the cops,” said Lamote Higginbottom, Pastor.

The event was organized by the African American Concerned Clergy.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list