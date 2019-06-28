Second Annual “Discovery Fridays”

The program aims to get the kids outside and active. Every friday from now until August 2, an interactive performance by Erie talent will be featured. The event is offered at a discounted rate of $6 and is free for museum members.

“We really want to get kids connected to nature with moms, dads, and grandparents outside having fun with the kids in their lives,” said Executive Director of ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum Ainslie Brosig.

Discovery Fridays is sponsored by Allegheny Health Network and Saint Vincent Hospital.