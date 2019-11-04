Second Annual Good Taste Erie returns Nov. 16th

The Second Annual Good Taste Erie is coming back to town. Its a fresh food cooking show and it’s sure to be another fun, food-filled day.

The event is happening on Saturday, November 16th at the Ambassador Event Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dozens of local restaurants, wineries, and food producers will be on hand.

Topping the menu will be a nationally famous pancake artist from Dancakes. They will put on a pancake show at 1 p.m.

The event supports Erie City Mission. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.