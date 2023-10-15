The second annual Millcreek Police Association Sportsman’s Raffle took place Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Gardens in Waldameer Park.

The raffle helps support the Millcreek Police force as well as other local organizations.

Items were being collected for the Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA, along with a string of prizes, giveaways and competitions.

“The point is to raise money for some of those philanthropic purposes, but it also supports our union’s causes, to help train our guys, to help increase supervision of our guys, and to hire council when council is required for when officers may be involved in things,” said Joe Makowski, bargaining chairman, Millcreek Police Association.

Last year, the association gave away over $30,000 in prizes and welcomed some 500 to 600 people throughout the day.