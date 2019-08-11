Second annual Mutt Strut at UPMC Park

Dog lovers gathered for the second annual Mutt Strut. This event raises money to provide service dogs to local veterans.

Highly trained dogs can help veterans overcome the lasting effect having served in combat such as post traumatic stress disorder and seizures. The event also had a dog parade, vendors and agility courses for dog owners to take their dogs through.

“There’s food here for the folks that registered,” said Melissa Morris, the chairperson of Mutt Strut. “Just really knowing that you are saving lives, that’s what we’re doing.”

If you didn’t get a chance to give back at Erie’s Mutt Strut event, it will also be held on September 14th in Pittsburgh. Mark your calendars!