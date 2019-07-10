Second annual Mutt Strut raises money to help provide local veterans with service dogs

As August comes closer, community members are getting ready for the PNC Community Mutt Strut, which raises money to help provide local veterans with medical service dogs.

The purpose of this event is to raise money to provide medical service dogs for local veterans. These highly trained dogs can help veterans overcome the lasting effects of having served in combat, such as PTSD, seizures, difficulty being in crowds, and more.

These symptoms on average cause about 22 veterans to commit suicide every day. However, no veteran who has received a medical service dog from Guardian Angels training center, PNC’s partner, has committed suicide.

PNC raised enough money to provide service dogs for three local veterans during 2018’s event. With help from the community, PNC has a goal to provide three more dogs to those in need this year. Training a service dog costs about 22 thousand dollars, and about two years.

Everyone is welcome to sign up for the event. People are encouraged to sign up as participants, donors, sponsors, or vendors. Participants are also welcome to bring their dogs in costume.

The second annual PNC Community Mutt Strut will be held at UPMC Park Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1 p.m.