Second Annual Shriners Children’s Charity Cup 24 hour hockey game set to begin

Dozens of teams are set to play 24 hours of hockey, raising tens of thousands of dollars to help children.

The puck drops today on the Second Annual Shriners Children’s Charity Cup at Erie Bank Sports Park.

40 teams are taking part in this marathon with a goal of raising $70,000. There will also be beer from U Pick 6 and five food trucks.

The Children’s Charity Cup has grown quickly, thanks to an enthusiastic partnership.

“We met with Erie Bank Sports Park, we met with Dave Zimmer from Erie Bank and they were on board. Bob Catalde and Dave Zimmer were like ‘we’re gonna do this. We’re gonna do it at Erie Bank Sports Park. It’s gonna be awesome.’ So we ran with the idea,” said David Schumacher, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Erie.

The doors at Erie Bank Sports Park open today at 5 p.m. and will stay open until Saturday at 7 p.m.