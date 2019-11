EMTA is hosting their Second Annual Stuff the Bus event today.

A city bus will be parked from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Millcreek Mall in the Primanti Bros. parking lot.

Anyone wishing to donate new toys for the Erie County Toys for Tots program are able to drop items off during that time.

Those who donate will receive a voucher for either an Erie Otters or Erie Bayhawks game.