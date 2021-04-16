Second annual Virtual Erie Earth Day taking place this weekend

Earth Day is fast approaching and you can celebrate virtually this weekend with activities and daily challenges to do at home.

Fontaine Glenn has more on this virtual event.

Earth Day is next Thursday the 22nd, but starting tomorrow on Erie Earth Day’s Facebook page you can find a way to celebrate right from your home.

Thursday will mark the 51st annual Earth Day celebration and the second annual Virtual Erie Earth Day celebration.

For this virtual event it’s simple – the Erie Earth Day Facebook Page will post a daily challenge beginning Saturday. You have to complete it, then post a picture on Facebook after you have finished the challenge.

If you complete all six days of the challenge and post it on Facebook you will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a special prize. Make sure to use #erieearthday2021.

Complete the daily challenge at facebook.com/erieearthday and don’t forget to use #erieearthday2021.