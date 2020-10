A second autopsy was conducted at 21-year old Destine Conyers Thursday afternoon. The results of that autopsy have not been released.

Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Conyers was found dead Sunday morning along Mule Street in Crawford County and had suffered from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they are still working to figure out where she was in the last 48 hours before her death.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.