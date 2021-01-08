Second Baptist Church giving away winter gear to those in need

Need some winter gear?

The Second Baptist Church will be giving out winter gear to those in need.

All items are free for the taking at the Second Baptist Church, located at 757 East 26th St. The clothes will be in bags outside of the church because of unknown weather conditions the day of the event. Social distancing will also be in place.

Members of the church hope this will help people stay warm during these winter months.

The pastor of the church and other members say they are blessed to be a blessing to someone in need.

“It’s always good doing the lord’s work. It’s not easy, but nothing in life was designed to be easy. It’s designed to be work, and that’s what we’re here to do,” said Teresea Jordan, member, Second Baptist Church.

The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.