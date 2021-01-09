Second Baptist Church holds coat and blanket drive for those in need this winter

Members of one Erie church are giving a helping hand as we head into the cold winter months.

More than 100 coats and blankets are being donated at the Second Baptist Church on East 26th Street.

Those that need a coat or a blanket can stop by the church and pick them up for free.

Teresa Jordan, a member at Second Baptist Church said that this is one simple way to help someone in need.

“We thought it would be a blessing to give back to the community. This is what we strive to do,” said Teresa Jordan, Missions Ministry for Second Baptist Church.

All leftover items will be donated to the City Mission.