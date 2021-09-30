Second Baptist Church holds drive-thru food bank

One local church is lending a helping hand as many families continue to struggle making ends meet.

On Thursday afternoon, Second Baptist Church of East 26th Street held a drive-thru food bank.

Folks were able to pick up a bag of groceries and even a Thanksgiving turkey. The pastor says its important to help people during this difficult time.

“Right now, with resources that the government was providing and ending, we have to not step in and stand in that gap for families that are in need,” said Pastor Lamont Higginbottom.

The church holds its food banks twice a month. The next one is scheduled for Tuesday, October 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about Feeding America, you may click here for more information.

