Second Baptist Church to hold first COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday

The Second Baptist Church is hoping to reach out to as many residents in need of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination event will be located at 757 E. 26th Street.

Pastor Lamont Higginbottom hopes to reach at least 100 residents. This will be the first time that the church has opened their doors for this type of event.

The process will take 15 minutes to get everyone through. The goal is to assist the community centers in getting vaccinations to inner city communities and the most vulnerable.

“In this race to victory, the most vulnerable populations are always the ones that we must be very much concerned about for various reasons.” said Pastor Charles Edward Mock, Community Mission Baptist Church.

Anyone who needs a vaccination can get one. The vaccine will be available on Friday, March 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.