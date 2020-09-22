Second Baptist Church to hold pizza party for police officers and children of the community

A local pastor held a news conference to discuss plans for a community gathering.

Pastor Higginbottom said that the pizza party in the parking lot with police officers and kids was part of a program that they are calling the RACE project.

RACE stands for Raising Awareness about Color and Equality.

Higginbottom said that he wants the children in the community to get to know the City of Erie Police and not to be fearful of them.

“They fear the uniform because they don’t know the person behind the uniform likewise we want our officers to know our kids. We want them to know them by name so they know, so they can start to build a relationship with our children in the community,” said Lamont Higginbottom, Pastor at the Second Baptist Church.

The pizza party with cops will take placeon Saturday September 26th from noon to 3 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church parking lot over on East 26th Street.