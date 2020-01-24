Second case of coronavirus identified in the U.S.; local officials talk about prevention in Erie

A case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Chicago, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The patient is a Chicago resident in her 60’s. She is in isolation at a hospital in the city.

The woman flew from Wuhan, China to Chicago on January 13th.

Sine she was not ill while traveling, health authorities don’t think she spread the virus.

63 patients from 22 states are currently under investigation. Of the 60 cases recorded so far, 25 have been fatalities.

Chelsey Withers is LIVE from the Erie International Airport with more on the coronavirus.

A flight full of passengers just took off to Chicago, which is where the second case was located.

According to the U.S. CDC, the Wuhan coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 26 people, but health care officials say that people in the U.S. shouldn’t be frightened, yet.

Following the recent case in the U.S., the Chicago airport is now screening those who come in.

“If there’s any individual that gets past that checkpoint, but thinks they got missed, they will work with the airlines and the manifest to find out where those passengers are going. If they’re coming to places like Erie and there is a concern, our health department would be notified to meet that person as they arrive in the community,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director, Erie International Airport.

The virus is still very new to health experts, with no set response for a place like Erie to follow.

“There is not a vaccine for it. Care would be coordinated very closely with the local medical provider and isolation technique with the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At this time, the only confirmatory testing for this virus is in the CDC,” said Charlotte Berringer, Erie County Health Department.

If this were to become a larger issue within the area,

“Emergency management, we really become the resource that coordinates for N95 mask other PPE. Do they need extra personnel to come in? Those are the types of things we’d be looking at,” said Dale Robinson, Emergency Management Coordinator.

Throughout the airport here in Erie, there are multiple hand sanitizer stations to help you.

Health experts explained that the mortality rate for the virus is about 3%.