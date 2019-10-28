Second Chance Restoration and Design receives 2,000 dollars from Flagship Fund Grant for updates to their facility

A company which looks to make custom metal products is getting some help to update their facilities.

Second Chance Restoration and Design received a 2,000 dollar grant from the City of Erie to help with restoring the workplace.

This was all funded through the city’s Flagship Fund Grant.

The owner of the company explained how this money is going towards the new windows they put in, but he also says it is nice to see the city looking to help businesses like his.

“I think this is great. I think this is kind of saying that Erie is open for business. We don’t have the greatest reputation as being a business friendly city, so seeing the resurgence of small Erie businesses coming back and seeing things like the Flagship Fund and Commodore Fund, which is a little bigger and hopefully someday we can apply for, I think it’s wonderful,” said Christopher Trott, Owner, Second Chance Restoration and Design.

A business can apply for up to 5,000 dollars though the Flagship Fund Grant.