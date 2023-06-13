One Pennsylvania state representative is helping provide residents the chance to re-enter society with a clean slate.

State Representative Bob Merski (D) is hosting a second chance event that will inform people about pardons, expungement and the state’s clean slate law.

Merski said people attending will also have a chance to hear about Clean Slate 2.0 which he says is currently in the works in the Pennsylvania legislature.

He added the event will be beneficial for those who may have made a mistake at a younger age and are looking for a chance to have it removed from their record.

“To arm people with the information. These are state services that are available to them. This is part of the rehabilitation process in our criminal justice system. We focus a lot on the apprehension in the incarceration, but I like to focus on the third component — which is rehabilitation and making sure that once you pay your debt to society you become a productive member of society and contribute to our community,” said Rep. Merski.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 15, at Mercyhurst University at the Waterford Room in Ryan Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.