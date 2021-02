A new restaurant will soon open in Millcreek.

The second Chick-Fil-A in the region will officially open on Thursday over on West 12th Street.

The new restaurant will provide approximately 90 full and part time jobs.

A company spokesman said that the dining room will not open initially, but the drive-thru and curbside service will be offered.

The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.