Second day of Roar On The Shore

The Bringin in the Roar bike parade had a familiar name…with a new location. A long line of bikers making their way from Presque Isle Downs & Casino to Lake Erie Speedway. Biker Bill Cousin enjoyed the venue. “We managed to hit up Harley Davidson and come here we had a nice time,” said Cousin.

Organizers made sure there was plenty of fun at the new location. Adding live music, food vendors, and a beer garden. Grand Marshall Kim Coates also happy to be a part of the event. “For me to show up and help out means a lot to me,” said Coates. For the biker community the Bringin in the Roar parade is only the beginning of the fun.