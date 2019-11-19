Second disaster declaration meeting to be held at North East High School this evening

Erie County is holding a second disaster declaration meeting in Erie tonight.

The Erie County Department of Public Safety and North East Township Officials invite property owners in Erie County who live along the lake shore that sustained property damage caused by the Oct. 31st storm.

The next meeting will be held tonight, Tuesday, November 19th at 7 p.m. at North East High School. Attendees are asked to enter through the gymnasium entrance.

The purpose of Tuesday’s meeting is to follow up with residents with property damages who needed time to contact engineers, contractors, etc., to get estimates of damages and repairs since the first meeting that took place at the North East Township Building on Nov. 13.

Local and County Emergency Management staff will be on-hand to review submissions, answer questions, and collect the Small Business Association (SBA) physical disaster survey forms.

They will also continue to collect information from property owners who were unable to attend the first meeting. All are encouraged to attend and apply for the SBA Loan Program.

As of Friday morning, 13 residents have submitted completed forms indicating that damages exceeded 40% of the value of their land and improvements.

SBA thresholds are 25 or more homes or businesses with 40% or more uninsured losses to the land and improvements qualify for assistance.

“Property owners have a 60-day window from the day of the storm to obtain documentation and request for a disaster declaration to the SBA,” said Dale Robinson, Emergency Management Coordinator, Erie County Department of Public Safety.

Although this loan program is offered through the SBA, non-business owners are also eligible.

As a reminder, property owners seeking aid are asked to bring with them information and photographs (before and after shots if possible) to support the estimated damage to land and improvements.

Improvements are defined as landscaping, driveways, walkways, barns, sheds, garages, etc.

Residents who are unable to attend the meeting are asked to call the Department of Public Safety Administration Offices at 814-451-7920 to speak with an emergency management official.