An unexpected organizer hosted a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital on Sunday.

A second grade student by the name of Kiera Totleben rallied family and friends to raise money for a good cause.

Kiera is a student at Grandview Elementary School who originally desired to have a lemonade stand to raise money.

She first was inspired after seeing at St. Jude’s commercial on tv when she made it her goal to help however she could.

“We’re having a fundraiser for cancer and a Chinese auction, a lemonade stand, and a bake sale,” said Kiera Totleben, Second Grade Student.

In terms of today’s event, the turnout at McKean Community Park was great despite the weather.

Kiera enjoyed signing, dancing and volunteering at the Humane Society where she reads to the animals.