Second Harvest Bank fighting hunger with weekly food pantries

EDINBORO — Hundreds of cars lined up along Perry lane by Lawrence Towers on Thursday to receive groceries during these difficult times.

From fresh produce, to fresh fruit, milk, dairy and bread, folks waited in line, and volunteers loaded the goods into the back of their vehicles.

“It is great,” said Francis Shawlis, who received food from the pantry on Thursday. “A lot of these places don’t care, you know… This is a great place to get food.”

Almost all the food comes from Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.

Every Thursday morning, a truck delivers several thousand pounds of fresh produce and perishables.

Volunteers said usually about 100 cars show up each week. Unlike most other food pantries in the tri-state area, they hold a drive every Thursday.

“We could not do it without all the volunteers,” said Mary Weber, one of the volunteers. “Nobody gets paid. In fact, it costs us money to do this.”

Mara Fine has been helping out at the food panty for the past two years because he said he just wants to give back.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Fine said. “These are definitely needy people, and they appreciate what we do for them, and we like to see them here every week.”

The pantry gets goods from other sources as well: Volunteers pick up fresh and frozen deli items from local stores, and during the growing season, vegetables are donated by the Edinboro Market.

In 2020, the Edinboro Food Pantry distributed over 205,000 pounds of food from the Second Harvest Food Bank.

